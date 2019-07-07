NEEDLES — Several Tri-state residents have reported noticing movement, locally, from earthquakes July 4 and 5 with epicenters near Ridgecrest, Calif.
Ridgecrest is about 225 miles from Needles by road; north and west of Barstow near U.S. 395 as it winds between the Sequoia National Forest and Death Valley National Park on its way to Bishop, Calif.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the more powerful of the two at magnitude 7.1 struck at 8:19 p.m. Pacific Time July 5, about seven miles northwest of a M 6.4 quake at 10:33 a.m. the day before.
Those two larger quakes were sandwiched between several hundred more moderate shakers, include two above M 5. One of those reportedly hit 20 seconds before the M 7.1 event.
“This region of eastern California has hosted numerous moderate sized earthquakes,” the USGS reported on its website. “Over the past 40 years, prior to the July 4 event, eight other M 5 plus earthquakes have occurred within (about 30 miles …). The largest of these was a M 5.8 event on Sept. 20, 1995, just (1.9 miles) to the west of (the July 5) event, which was felt strongly in the China Lake-Ridgecrest area, and more broadly from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.”
Visit USGS.gov.
