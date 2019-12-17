NEEDLES — Spring Semester classes start the week of Jan. 27 at Palo Verde College. The Needles Center will be offering a variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style plus ITV, online and correspondence methods.
Registration is now open for all classes, including free classes to prepare for the general educational development (GED) test.
Stop by the Needles Center at 725 W. Broadway in downtown Needles or call 760-326-5033 for more information.
Automotive and welding classes will be held in the Needles High School shops in partnership with Needles Unified School District and are open for both high school students and adults.
The Needles Center is now conducting business and offering classes in the temporary modular buildings located to the east of the existing Claypool building while remodeling work is being done. Offices are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. Visit www.paloverde.edu for information and a class schedule.
