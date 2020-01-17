NEEDLES — The inaugural Colorado River Medical Center Needles River Rat Off-Road Poker Run comes to Jack Smith Memorial Park on March 14.
Registration is now open for the event, which will welcome off-road vehicles of all types to a 35-mile course that runs to Park Moabi and back.
The run is presented by the Needles Chamber of Commerce.
The event will feature a full day of off-road driving for UTVs, Jeeps, pre-runners and more, followed by an after-party with food vendors and live entertainment at Jack Smith Park.
Early registration costs $60, with a discount for the first 50 entries received, and runs through March 1.
Each registration includes one T-shirt and one goodie bag. Payment is accepted by mail or via Square.
Supporters include Colorado River Medical Center, The Healing Center, Pirate Cove, Tri-State Community Healthcare, and St. Vincent de Paul.
For sponsorship inquiries, email info@needleschamber.com or call 760-326-2050.
For more information, visit the Needles Chamber of Commerce website at www.needleschamber.com, the Needles Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, or follow the event itself on Instagram at @riverratpokerrun.
