MOHAVE VALLEY — Clemey Sue Evans wasn’t only a mother, grandmother, counselor and friend but she was a matriarch of Mohave Valley. She passed away May 13, 2019.
Before arriving in Mohave Valley, Evans was from Española, N.M., and was a child of the Depression, said Shannon Evans-Mitcham.
According to Evans-Mitcham around 1946, when Evans was 16, she arrived in Essex, Calif., because her husband, Raymond Poe, got a job working in the salt flats.
“She told me that she didn’t mind the desert but she did miss the greenery of where she used to live,” said Evans-Mitcham.
Evans-Mitcham stated that her mom divorced Poe and around 1956 she married Bill Evans.
“Around 1964 they build the second house ever here in Mohave Valley,” said Evans-Mitcham. “My mom used to tell me that when she got to Needles, the Colorado River was wild and wasn’t dredged yet. However, she did get to see the Colorado River being dredged,” Evans-Mitcham continued. “She said that when she got to Needles she saw a few horse and carriage as a mode of transportation still being used in town.”
Evans-Mitcham asked her mom how they kept cool in the summer.
“She told me that she would see the Harvey House Girls hang wet blankets and wait for the wind to come through,” said Evans-Mitcham.
In order to cross from Needles, which was the big town, Evans-Mitcham stated that her mom had to cross the Red Rock Bridge.
“When she got here, the I-40 highway hadn’t been built yet so she had to cross that bridge all the time,” said Evans-Mitcham. “She used to drive here and take children to the Needles Seventh-day Adventist Church.”
Evans-Mitcham stated that her mother worked at Best Buy Market for about 20 years.
“When people would go through her line she would give them tips on what do to with certain problems that they had,” said Evans-Mitcham. “Everyone who came to the store knew her and wanted to talk to her.”
Since Evans was in the area for most of her life she got to meet a lot of people and helped a lot of people along the way.
“There wasn’t a hospital close by so if there was an accident she would patch people up as best as she could,’ said Evans-Mitcham.
“My grandmother was also known for her remedies and for taking care of animals,” said Trisha Mitcham. “She would tell me that it was like a zoo at her house because she had horses, cows, and even an alligator. Lots of children came through her house just to see the animals and they wouldn’t want to leave. Her house was also like a farmers market because people would come from all over to buy the fruits and vegetables that she grew,” Mitcham continued. “To this day, people still call to see if we still have fruits and vegetables available.”
“My mother was a great lady who had many friends,” said Evans-Mitcham. “She will be dearly missed.”
