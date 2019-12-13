NEEDLES — Work began in early summer on the city of Needles’ 47-year-old recreation center at 1705 J St. The building with its gymnasium, offices and conference rooms sits toward the back of the city-county complex at J Street and Bailey Avenue, behind the highly visible aquatics center.
Now nearly completed with the installation of backboards donated by The Healing Center (see Needles Desert Star edition of Dec. 4), the ribbon was cut for the facility on Dec. 6. Dist. 1 San Bernardino County Supervisor Robert A. Lovingood attended from the county seat, as did Ron Frame, his district representative.
City Manager Rick Daniels lauded the supervisor for his help in getting the project done and for other help he’s provided for center and city over the years. Among other things Lovingood used funds from his discretionary budget to help keep the center’s popular summer program afloat a few years ago.
Daniels reported Lovingood was able to advance money on the city’s portion of annual federal Community Development Block Grant funds so the project could be completed. “We’re so grateful,” Daniels commented.
Needles City Councilor Tona Belt addressed those assembled for the dedication and provided some background on the quarter-million-dollar-plus project. The CDBG advance was $168,389 of that; which will be paid back over the next four years.
Phase 1, Belt said, was to remove and replace soundproofing materials; patch and paint the building’s interior. That phase was completed by Redmond Construction at a cost of $107,040.
City Recreation Manager Jennifer Valenzuela commented in an earlier conversation that additional work on soundproofing is planned: a recording of the dedication was mostly inaudible due to echoes in the gym.
Phase II was to remove the old lighting and replace it with LED fixtures. That was done by local contractors Robinson Electric at a cost of $40,647.
Phase III, Belt continued, was to remove the old vinyl flooring and replace it with a poured-in-place gymnasium floor product. Geary Floors performed the work at a cost of $106,620.
Both Daniels and Lovingood credited crew from the Needles Public Works Department for doing a lot of the work on the building. That stretched available dollars to provide a better facility for the community’s children at all times of the year. With both summer and winter programs, the Needles Recreation Center is very close to a year-’round facility. It currently serves more than 200 youngsters in the joint after-school program of the city and Needles Unified School District.
“It’s great for the community,” commented Lovingood. “Look. We’re still here … (and) moving forward. We’re in a better position now than when I started, financially. That’s been kind of a blessing within the state: things have improved.
“I know we still have a lot of challenges but we’ll keep working together and help any place we can.”
The supervisor concluded his comments by expressing appreciation for his warm welcome in Needles and extended wishes for a Merry Christmas.
