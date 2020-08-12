NEEDLES — The Needles Unified School District’s game plan for when they can open the schools continues with protocols around facilities, operations and technology.
In the facilities, NUSD staff will sanitize shared classroom materials, electronic devices, desks, chairs, metal objects frequently touched by students and staff. The staff will also ventilate shared spaces to ensure proper airflow and ventilate HVAC units by using high quality filters that are changed monthly.
The classroom layouts, passing periods and office areas will also be impacted. Where possible, staff will have students facing forward or have fiscal dividers, adjust student capacity of classrooms to align with public health guidelines, pace desks with four to six feet distance and adjust the student capacity of multipurpose rooms/common areas.
To ensure safe passing periods, the NUSD will create staggering passing periods and/or directional pathways in hallways and require masks/shields to be work by students in the third grade
Through 12th grade and support students in transitional kindergarten through second grade whose parents want the students to wear a mask.
The NUSD staff will provide in identified site areas markers to indicate the distance between students, guardians, parents and makes will be provided if needed to students, staff, parents and guardians.
When it comes to operations, NUSD staff in transportation will need to wear face mask/covering while transporting students, scan students temperatures as students board the bus, provide seat assignments for social distancing to separate all students.
The NUSD students will line up for the bus, practice physical distancing at bus stops and school loading zones, wear a mask at all times while on the school bus and stay in the assigned seat and follow the NUSD transportation rules to be allowed to ride the bus.
For student nutrition, staff will wear proper PPE when serving students, create markers to indicate the distance between students, use disposable or sanitized reusable tableware, sanitize pin/keypad screens between uses.
Students will wear appropriate PPE if waiting in line for meal service but not during meals, sanitize hands upon entry and exit, sit at desks/tables to provide physical distance as feasible, throw all food and utensils in appropriate receptacle once finished eating and not share any food items.
As for technology, students who previously checked out an NUSD laptop or hotspot phone will have the opportunity to exchange them for better devices. Laptops will be exchanged before school starts for a new Chromebook (one per student), the iPhone hotspots that were used last Spring will be eligible to turn exchange for a better hotspot as soon as they arrive in late August, any parent/guardian needing help with their hotspot will be assisted by appointment at the school sites, there will also be workshops online by NUSD for parents on the use of the technology.
Students will abide by all NUSD technology usage guidelines as outlined in the responsible use protocol document signed at the start of each school year, have one device checked out to each student at the beginning of the year; each student will keep that device with them for the remainder of the
