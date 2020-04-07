NEEDLES — Republic Services, which provides trash pickup to many residences and businesses in the Tri-state, is making some changes to its services as it continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release Tuesday, Republic Services said it was trying to ensure that it was “doing the right thing” for the health and safety of its employees, customers and the community that it serves.
Republic Services provides essential service to the country and, like the police and fire departments, it is its duty to help protect and serve the public, especially in times like these. While it is working to ensure the highest quality customer service and minimal service disruption, the recent surge in residential waste and unique challenges requires it to temporarily modify its services to keep the community clean and safe.
• In Needles:
Republic will accept cart contents only.
Drivers will not be authorized to leave their vehicles to pick up waste outside of the cart.
Bulk waste programs will be suspended.
All yard waste will need to be placed in the trash can.
Republic Services is working with the City of Needles to schedule free bulk waste drop-off locations once the coronavirus concerns have receded.
• In Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City:
Republic will accept cart contents only.
Drivers will not be authorized to leave their vehicle to pick up waste outside of the cart.
Bulk waste programs will be suspended.
All yard waste will need to be placed in the trash cart.
Republic Services is working with the cities to schedule free bulk waste drop-off locations once the coronavirus concerns have passed.
Landfills are open and operating as normal, although wait times may increase.
