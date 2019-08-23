NEEDLES — The Bureau of Land Management is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of more than 40 wild burros from the Clark Mountain Herd Area, managed by the BLM’s Needles Field Office.
This week, the American Wild Horse Campaign, Return to Freedom and The Cloud Foundation organizations joined the BLM with plans to offer rewards of $2,500, $5,000 and $1,000 respectively. This joint effort equates to a total reward of $18,500.
Since May, a total of 42 wild burro carcasses with gunshot wounds have been found along the Interstate 15 corridor between Halloran Springs, Calif., and Primm, Nev., in various states of decomposition. Bureau of Land Management law enforcement is leading the investigation into the illegal killings, in coordination with the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, California Highway Patrol, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the WeTip hotline at 800-78CRIME (800-782-7436) or visit http://www.wetip.com. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for information leading to the arrest(s) and conviction(s) of any person or persons responsible for the deaths of these protected animals. More information on the rewards offered by American Wild Horse Campaign, Return to Freedom and The Cloud Foundation can be found on the organizations’ websites.
The animals are federally protected under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971. The Act protects wild, free-roaming horses and burros from capture, branding, harassment, or death; and considers them an integral part of the natural system of public lands managed by the BLM. Anyone arrested and found guilty of willfully violating a regulation issued pursuant to this act shall be subject to a fine of not more than $2,000, or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both. These penalties can apply to each count charged.
