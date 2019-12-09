NEEDLES — Rio Buena Vista, the small luxury subdivision wedged between Needles’ Riverview Golf Course and the Colorado River, raised $1,800 for Needles’ student golfers in their Thanksgiving weekend tournament held on Riverview Nov. 30.
The tourney closed with a ‘Last Man Standing’ drawing; the winners donated another $500 to the youngsters.
Bill Darrow, athletic director and Mustangs golf coach at Needles High School, played in the tournament and was on-hand to receive the donation.
The money will go to buy balls, bags, occasionally clubs and various other accoutrements for the team.
Said Darrow: “I want them to know how much the golf team appreciates the effort and the money to hep us get all the extra stuff.
“Thank you to the Rio Buena Vista people and to Dave Hiltabidel for running the tournament and getting the prizes. He does a lot of work for us.”
Hiltabidel is a former golf pro at Riverview.
