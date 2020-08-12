NEEDLES — The Needles River- Cats came in second place in the 12-and-under league in the baseball tournament held by Empire Sporting Event on Aug. 7-9.
Coach Tony Rubalcaba said that the team usually plays in the 10-and-under league but since they didn’t have enough players, they moved up and picked up a couple of 12-year-old players to help with pitching.
“We lost to Anthem Blue from Phoenix in the championship game but we beat a team from Las Vegas called the SilverBacks in the semifinals,” said Rubalcaba. “Overall, it was a great weekend of baseball for us, the younger players gained a lot of confidence knowing that they can play with the 12-year-old players.”
