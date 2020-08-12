The Needles RiverCats finished as runners-up in the Empire Sporting Event league tournament in the 12-and-under age bracket. Pictured (left to right, front to back) are Lucas Thornhill, Seth Lillard, Cayden Curcio, Logan Goulet, Reddick Rubalcaba, Conner Goulet, Gavyn Hazlewood, Dylan Castillo, Levi Mendez, Gabe Rodriguez and Hudson Smith.