NEEDLES — The Needles RiverCats get another second-place finish in the Empire Sporting Events Baseball Tournament that was held at Mohave High School.
“We lost on a walk-off home run in the championship game. Overall, we played some great baseball, our pitching was awesome throughout the tournament, we are starting to hit now,” coach Tony Rubalcaba said. “We once again played in a 12-and-under tournament and we only have four 12-year-olds on the team. The rest are 10 to 11 years old; the younger players are playing much better; things are looking good for the RiverCats. Any 10-12-year-olds looking to join the team can contact me. We will be playing again in a couple of weeks.”
