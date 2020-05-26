SACRAMENTO — California issued a lengthy set of rules for reopening barbershops and hair salons:
• Workers and customers must wear face coverings. Workers should use eye protection and gloves.
• Workers must be screened for temperature or symptoms at the beginning of their shift along with any vendors or contractors entering the establishment. Workers may self-screen at home, and should be encouraged to stay home if exhibiting symptoms.
• Customers should be screened and businesses should cancel or reschedule customers who show any signs of illness.
• Plans must be in place for frequent cleaning of high-traffic areas and work stations. Magazines, books, coffee and water must be removed. A new smock or cape should be provided to each customer.
• Physical distancing of at least 6 feet must be maintained except during hair cutting and other services. If appropriate for the service, customers should be requested to arrive with freshly cleaned hair.
• Appointments should be staggered to reduce congestion and allow enough time for cleaning between each customer’s visit. Customers should wait outside or in their cars to avoid congregating. Workers should not serve multiple customers at the same time.
• Customers should use credit cards or exact cash.
