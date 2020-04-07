NEEDLES — Run For The Wall has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Every year, Needles is one of the designated stops for the participants in Run For The Wall. The community comes out and greets the riders, gives them food, cold water and Powerade and organizations put on a special ceremony which is held at the Santa Fe Park in front of the El Garces.
The riders who participate in the event ride under the mission statement: “To promote healing among all veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/ MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world.”
RFTW said that the vote to cancel the 32nd RFTW was unanimous among the board of directors and with the concurrence of all four route coordinators.
“We felt it necessary to make this decision now so that riders will have sufficient time to take whatever actions may be needed, such as canceling reservations, without incurring any penalties,” stated an RTFW spokesperson. “We also felt it was necessary so that our state coordinators could begin notifying the communities and organizations who support us as soon as possible.”
RTFW stated that the board of directors didn’t reach this decision lightly and took the time to think about their final decision.
“We ask for your understanding and support. Rest assured, our next regular board meeting (scheduled for this week) will mark the beginning of our planning to resume in 2021,” said an RTFW spokesperson.
