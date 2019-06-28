NEEDLES — Valedictorian, Homecoming Queen, Mustang Cheer Squad leader, Dance Trax 51 troupe leader and leading lady of the Needles High School Drama Club, Ryly Payson was set to leave June 25 to ink another accomplishment onto her resume: the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Payson is to be sworn in at the academy in Colorado Springs on June 28. June 29 is her 18th birthday. She’s the first female graduate of Needles High School to attend a military academy.
What made her decide to do it? “I’ve always been interested in the military because my dad was in the Army,” she said in an interview at NHS. “He didn’t really want me to go into the military because I’m a girl and it’s a male-dominated field.
“I always told him I wanted to be a doctor but in my sophomore year I decided I wanted to go into the Air Force because I got a 91 on the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery). I thought, since I got a high score there, maybe I should go into the Air Force instead of a regular college.
“I was going to enlist. My dad told me I had to be an officer. I was dead set on enlisting. I tried. I contacted recruiters for eight months with no response.”
Payson got a taste of the military when she attended the Devil Pups program at the Devil Pups - Youth Program for America at Camp Pendleton. Face-to-face with the different thought processes of officers and enlisted personnel, she began to see her dad’s argument. “The day before my senior year I decided I wanted to try for the Air Force Academy,” she said.
The application process took from August to January. “I had to do a fitness test,” Payson explained, “and write numerous essays: three for the academy and then four to various congressmen and the vice president in order to get an interview for my congressional nomination.” She also had to obtain a security clearance and take the SAT and ACT twice, “amidst being a cheer captain and being Clara in the Nutcracker and trying to plan homecoming: with help, of course from the ASB (NHS Associated Student Body.)
“ASB is great. Give them a shout out. They’re great,” Payson continued.
The ice began to break in December, when California Dist. 8 U.S. Congressman Paul Cook supplied a congressional nomination to both the Air Force Academy and West Point. “They told me in four days I’d been chosen,” she remembered.
By then she’d formed such a strong preference that ultimately she applied exclusively to the Air Force Academy.
What’s ahead? “Right now I’m kind of interested in foreign affairs,” she said, explaining that she has until her sophomore year to declare a major. “I’m not going to set my heart on something if I haven’t figured out if I like it.”
Post academy? “After I graduate from the academy I’m required to serve active duty for five years as an officer,” she said. “This is a nine-year commitment. I might do the full 20, but I can’t say now.
“I could retire at 38. That would be a good deal for me.”
What about post military? “It just depends on what job I do while I’m in the military. I’ve thought about piloting, but I don’t know.
“There are so many opportunities in the Air Force Academy that I can’t choose what I want to be before I even go. I want to see when I get there.”
Payson finished her interview with another shout out. “I just want to thank everyone that helped me because it was really hard. It took a long time, took a lot of work. I had to get letters of recommendation from teachers and Ms. (NHS Principal Amy) Avila and Dr. Mary (McNeil, superintendent of the Needles Unified School District) and I’m just really grateful for the support.
“Some people told me that I should take a different route,” she concluded; “that they didn’t think I could do it.
“But I’m really grateful for all the support I’ve had.”
