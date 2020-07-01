NEEDLES – Saint Ann's Catholic Church has updated their times and hours for masses and confessions.
On July 4, confessions will be at 5:30 p.m. and mass will be at 6:30 p.m. Mass for Sunday, July 5, will be at 7:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.
