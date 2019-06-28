NEEDLES — Future Sandsharks in the youngest category of competition have three records to shoot at where none existed before: all set by Layton P. DeLeon, age 5, for boys six years and under during the 2019 Sedona Splash.
Taking only 23 swimmers, Needles captured second place in the six team, two day meet held June 15 and 16 in Arizona’s famous red rock country.
DeLeon set the bar for the 50 yard back stroke in 1:42.55; the 50 yard breast stroke in 1:37.49; and the 50 yard butterfly in 1:38.94. All were previously standard times of two minutes assigned in 2017.
Jorja Zirkle, 14, broke two of her own records set at last year’s Splash, on her way to dominating the girls 13-14 class overall. Zirkle swam the 200 yard freestyle in 2:41.92, more than five seconds better than her 2:46.98 to set the record last year; and improved by more than 13 seconds in the grueling 200 yard breast stroke. Her record was 3:20.78; now it’s a blistering 3:07.44. Zirkle finished first in class eight times out of 10 over the two days; adding one second and one third place finish for a total of 173 points.
Teagan Jones, 13, also broke Zirkle’s 2018 record in the 200 free, swimming the event in 2:45.50. Jones captured second overall in her category with three wins, six seconds and one third place finish.
Lincoln Jones, 11, having just finished smashing baseballs in the Little League Majors, smashed two records on the way to first place finishes in all 10 of his events to win the overall competition for boys 11-12 with a perfect 200 points.
Both those records were previously set by Needles’ Tyce Diaz in 2017. Jones swam the 100 yard back in 1:22.67, Diaz had done it in 1:24.75. Jones swam the 200 yard individual medley in 2:51.38, improving on Diaz’ 2:54.73.
Needles’ Joslyn Jones, 8, won first place overall in the category for girls eight and under, winning all nine of her events for 180 points.
Needles’ Makenna Castillo, 12, piled up six first place and four second place finishes to become the overall winner for girls 11-12 with 188 points.
Steven Rabanales, 8, won first place for boys eight and under with seven first place finishes and a pair of seconds totaling 174 points.
Ella Delacruz, 9, racked up 160 points to win the overall competition for girls 9-10; placing first three times, second four times and third twice.
The Cottonwood Clippers won the meet with 5,126 points. The ’Sharks swam away with 3,539.5. Sedona garnered 1,781.5 for third place. The Payson Pikes scored 1,048; the Flagstaff Snow Sharks 1,000; the Prescott Valley Barracudas 88.
The Clippers and the ’Sharks finished one and two in both girls and boys events. The Lady Clippers scored 3,043.5 to Needles’ 2,143.5. Cottonwood’s boy’s earned 2,082.5 to Needles’ 1,396.
Flagstaff’s Snow Sharks finished third in the girls events; Sedona captured third in the boy’s events.
