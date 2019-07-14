NEEDLES — The Sandsharks swim team nearly caught Summerlin in the Seals’ home pool July 13.
Needles took 57 swimmers to the Las Vegas area meet. The hosts fielded 95. Still, Needles’ boys outscored the Seals 234 to 225 in individual competition. The Lady ’Sharks trailed their hosts 363.5 to 294.
The ’Sharks also won four of the six mixed-gender relay events, finishing second in the other two; one of those by 40 hundredths of a second.
Summerlin won the meet with 652.50 points overall. Needles followed with 605. The Las Vegas Swim Club’s 40 swimmers finished third with 372.5. The Life Time Nevada Swim Team brought 41 swimmers and finished fourth with 314. The Blue Diamond Mustangs brought 28 and finished fifth with 235.
Look for additional meet coverage in Wednesday’s print edition of the Needles Desert Star.
