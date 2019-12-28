NEEDLES — The time meetings begin; how long they will last; how the number of trustees is counted towards a majority; how the public will interact with the board; how complaints concerning district employees will be handled and more will henceforth be advised by a revised set of bylaws adopted by the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees. A few of the highlights:
• Meetings, the bylaws stress, are to begin on time. That usually means regular meetings will convene at 5 p.m.; go into executive (closed) session immediately after opening procedures; then reconvene in public session at approximately 6 p.m. Special meetings such as workshops may vary.
• Quitting time is 10:30 p.m. “The board believes that late night meetings deter public participation, can affect the board’s decision-making ability, and can be a burden to staff. Regular board meetings shall be adjourned at 10:30 p.m. unless extended to a specific time determined by a majority of the board. The meeting shall be extended no more than once and may be adjourned to a later date,” the bylaws state.
• Plagued for decades by difficulties in finding trustees from the remote areas of Big River and Amboy/Esssex to serve on the board, the bylaws spell out that: “Provided the board typically has seven members and there are no more than two vacancies on the board, the vacant position(s) shall not be counted for purposes of determining how many members of the board constitute a majority. In addition, whenever any provisions of the Education Code require unanimous action of all or a specific number of the members, the vacant position(s) shall not be counted for purposes of determining the total membership constituting the board. (Ed. Code 35165).”
• Abstentions by individual trustees won’t be counted for purposes of determining whether a majority of the membership of the board has taken action.
• The public is encouraged to attend meetings and are not to be “ … requested to sign in, complete a questionnaire or otherwise provide their name or other information as a condition of attending the meeting …” However, members of the public wishing to address the board must submit a speaker card specifying the item they wish to talk about. Those who didn’t get to speak during the unscheduled oral communication portion of meetings are to be given an opportunity to address the board at the end of the meeting; presumably until the 10:30 p.m. cutoff.
• Board or staff members may respond to public questions or statements about items not on an agenda.
• Members of the public may not be allowed to speak on items already considered by a board committee unless the board determines the item has changed substantially.
The bylaws originally came before the board on Nov. 19. Minor changes were made before the item came before the board for approval in the Dec. 10 organizational meeting.
