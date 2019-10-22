NEEDLES — Choosing and seating a new board member will be the first order of business for the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees when they convene in regular session at 5 p.m. today.
Needles City Council convenes a half hour later to consider exposure to litigation from Rio Buena Vista Association over water and sewer during executive (closed) session. The open session begins with a seven item consent calendar that includes extending time for work completion on cannabis facilities at 1100 E. Broadway; awarding a contract to perform tax audits; approving permits for the annual Jeep Dinner of the Needles Rodeo Association; applying for state grant funds to prepare a land use element for the general plan; declaring miscellaneous equipment and vehicles as surplus and putting them up for bid; and authorizing destruction of city records pursuant to government code.
A public hearing regarding placement of a stop sign on North K and Front Street near the railway underpass has been moved to Nov. 12. The council is to discuss requiring voter identification at all elections; and set a budget for an employee appreciation holiday event. Council meets in chambers at 1111 Bailey Ave.
The school board, meanwhile, will hold public hearings on credentialing; and availability of textbooks and instructional material. They are scheduled to hear a presentation by Gabriel Belt on his Eagle Scout Award project; and another by Andres Castillo on the 2020 Census.
Action items include moving the Needles Community Day School to the Katie Hohstadt School site; “sunshining” bargaining proposals from the Needles Teachers Association and California School Employees Association Needles Chapter 22; and a lengthy list of agreements with various entities to perform classroom maintenance; publish a yearbook for Vista Colorado Elementary; miscellaneous employer services to meet provisions of the Educational Employment Relations Act; online services; literacy programs; security training; and paying the sheriff department to attend School Attendance Review Board meetings.
Tonight’s school board session is to be held in the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr. in Needles.
