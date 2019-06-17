NEEDLES — The Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees is to adopt a budget for 2019-20 in their regular meeting of June 18, after having aired the figures in a public hearing the week before.
Open session begins at 6 p.m. in the District Support Office on Erin Drive.
The Local Control Funding Formula budget indicates expected expenditures of $11,956,372 from revenues of $12,979,187 in unrestricted funds; and restricted fund revenues and expenditures balanced at $2,760,596.
The board will be asked to approve an annual update of the Local Control Accountability Plan to accompany the budget; approve several contracts for services during the next school year; and act on several “housekeeping” items such as declarations for credentialing and parental involvement policies.
Trustee June Leivas of Area 3 is resigning from the board, which must also hash over filling seats from that area and Trustee Area 1.
Eagle Scouts Tyler Weiss, Christian Zuniga and Lucas McCann are to be recognized as is Carissa Collier, a Needles Middle School student who broke three state records as a cross-country runner.
