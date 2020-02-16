NEEDLES — How safe are the children attending schools in the Needles Unified School District? Safety plans for all school sites will be aired during the regular meeting of the district Board of Trustees Feb. 18.
Executive (closed) session begins at 5 p.m., public session at 6 p.m. PST in the District Support Offices on Erin Drive. The safety plan, 135 pages long, is to be available at the meeting.
Two drafts of the sometimes-contentious calendar of instructional days for the 2020-21 school year are to be discussed as well. Superintendent Mary McNeil Ph.D. will also seek input from the NTA, CSEA, administration and community; the item is to return in the March 10 meeting for review and approval.
Other items on the lengthy agenda include:
• A presentation on the dangers of vaping by Will Shinoff of the Frantz Law Group. An agreement with the group for legal services to pursue claims for damages associated with electronic cigarettes is to come up for a vote later in the meeting.
• Positive certification of the district’s financial condition and ability to meet financial obligations in the current and two subsequent fiscal years.
• A nearly-perennial vacancy in Trustee Area 1 — Goffs and Amboy — is to be discussed. The district is actively seeking representation from that area to be seated by provisional appointment to serve the balance of the vacated term, until November of 2022 when there will be an election for a four-year term.
• School Accountability Report Cards for Chemehuevi and Vista Colorado elementary, Needles Middle and High schools, the Educational Training Center and Community Day School are to be reviewed.
