NEEDLES — Board candidate interviews for areas 1 and 3 are to be conducted during a special meeting of the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in a special workshop session on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Open session begins at 5 p.m., an hour earlier than usual, in the district support office at 1900 Erin Dr. in Needles.
Candidates for the two areas: one surrounding Big River, the other for the Amboy and Essex area; are to be asked questions by the board, which will also review qualifications of the candidates. Provision appointments for both areas and swearing in ceremonies may be conducted the same night.
Consideration and possible appointment of the new school board members precedes a workshop on board governance with Kegham Tashjian, Ph.D.
A regular session of the school board is to be held on Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.