NEEDLES — The Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meets in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The meeting begins at 5 p.m., adjourns to closed session, then reconvenes in open session at approximately 6 p.m. in the District Support Office at 1900 Erin Dr. in Needles.
Agenda items include an agreement to sell the Grace Henderson school site to the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe for $400,500; making public district proposals for negotiations with the Needles Teachers’ Association and California School Employees Association Chapter 22 for the 2019-20 school year; second reading and approval of board bylaws regarding the duties of the board’s president and vice president; consideration of a waiver of residential developer fees for one family home; and several agreements for services including DOT drug and alcohol testing, preschool services for the Head Start program, and an educational stipend program for child care staff.
The meeting is to be adjourned, the agenda states, “ … in loving memory of three former educators that taught for the district for many dedicated years: Mrs. Connie Willis, Mr. Kellis McDonald and Mr. Don Hoyle. They will be missed but fondly remembered by the many lives they touched. The superintendent, board of trustees and staff would like to extend their sympathies to the families of Michael McAllister, Jr. - former NHS graduate who recently passed away. Rest in peace.”
