NEEDLES — Staffers of the local school district “will treat parents and other members of the public with respect and expect the same in return,” reads a new civility policy adopted by the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees. It continues: “The district is committed to maintaining orderly educational and administrative processes in keeping schools and administrative offices free from disruptions and preventing unauthorized persons from entering school (or) district grounds.”
Specifically, individuals may be expelled from school grounds for threatening to disrupt operations or the health and safety of students or staff; causing property damage; using loud or offensive language which could provoke a violent reaction; or who have “established a continued pattern of unauthorized entry on school district property.”
The public is not to use obscenities or to speak in a demanding, loud, insulting and-or demeaning manner.
Anyone so expelled is to be considered guilty of a misdemeanor under education or penal codes if they reenter any district facility within 30 days; within seven days if they’re a parent or guardian of a student attending the specific school. Refusing to leave is grounds for summoning the police.
Email communications are considered a privilege that may be revoked by the superintendent for abusive language or inappropriate use of the ‘copy to:’ feature, excessive size or frequency.
The district will establish crisis intervention techniques to deal with such situations. Perpetrating attack, assault or threat against an employee or theft of property is to prompt an incident report and a report to law enforcement.
The policy is described in the agenda item as a district commitment to “mutual respect, civility and orderly conduct among district employees, parents and the public through positive communication.” It initially came before the board on Nov. 19 and was adopted during the organizational meeting of Dec. 10.
