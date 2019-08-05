NEEDLES — Vista Colorado Elementary School at Washington Street and Bailey Avenue continues to register students daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Classes begin Aug. 13.
Students should bring a birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency such as a mortgage, lease agreement or a utility bill.
A ‘meet and greet’ session will be held on the first day of school. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. it will allow parents to visit classrooms, meet teachers and so-on. The school will have its traditional ‘back-to-school night’ in the near future. Details have not yet been announced.
The school day begins at 7:58 a.m. at Vista, which gives time for students to catch a quick breakfast in the cafeteria before classes. Breakfast and lunch is free to all this year.
Kindergarten through third grade students are released at 2:10 p.m.; fourth and fifth grades at 2:30 Pacific Time.
Wednesdays are early release days: classes end at 12:10 p.m. for kindergarten through third grade; 12:30 for fourth and fifth.
Students should bring a backpack to carry the various accoutrements of academic life; the school provides pencils, paper, crayons and so-forth.
Registration, orientation set at NMS
NEEDLES — Needles Middle School offers orientation and registration sessions ahead of the resumption of classes on Aug. 13. Proof of residency is now required for all students; examples are a mortgage, lease agreement or a utility bill. Seventh-graders must provide immunization records including the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccine.
• Sixth grade, Aug. 8 - A full orientation session for the school’s newest students and their parents begins at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria.
• Seventh grade, Aug. 9 - Register from 1 to 3 p.m. in the NMS office.
• Eighth grade and new students, Aug. 12 - Register from 8 a.m. to noon in the NMS office.
Needles Middle School is on the corner of Bailey Avenue and Washington Street. Call 760-326-3894.
Register for high school
NEEDLES — Student registration continues this week at Needles High School. All students must now supply proof of residence; examples are a mortgage, lease agreement or utility bill.
New students must also present immunization records, grades or transcripts from their previous school. New student registration continues through Aug. 9 between 1 and 3 p.m. Call 760-326-2191 for an appointment.
Returning students register between 8 and 11 a.m. in the school administrative office, 1600 Washington St.
• Sophomores on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
• Freshmen on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Seniors were to have registered Aug. 5; junior Aug. 6. Classes resume Aug. 13 in the Needles Unified School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.