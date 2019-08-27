NEEDLES — Local schools will hold open houses on Thursday, Aug. 29. Sessions announced at the Aug. 27 school board meeting are Vista Colorado Elementary, 5 to 6 p.m.; Needles Middle School 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Needles High School 6 to 7 p.m.
