LAKE HAVASU — A pair of aviators were rescued on the Colorado River about 5:45 p.m. Jan. 24, after a sea plane they had landed began to take on water in its port-side float.
The two occupants were hanging onto the plane, which was about to be submerged in the water, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The landing was about a mile north of the river’s mouth, near the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge at the upper end of Lake Havasu. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety, Search and Rescue Division, and Patrol Division responded. There were no injuries. The aviators were transported to Windsor State Park for evaluation. The plane was recovered from the Colorado River without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.