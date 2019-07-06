NEEDLES — The Summerlin Seals brought 21 swimmers to the Needles Aquatic Center on July 6, capturing 87 points to the hosting Sandsharks’ 489.
It’s very difficult for a visiting team to win a meet simply because of the greater numbers of local swimmers.
Summerlin’s Dylon La Rue won the 100 yard individual medley and 50 yard butterfly for boys 15 through 18; Hannah Johnson won the 50 yard butterfly for girls of that age group; Colten Geurink won the 25 yard back stroke and free style events for boys seven and eight years; Zoey Johnson won the 50 yard back and free for girls nine and 10; and Wesley Ventura won the 50 yard back, breast and free for boys nine and 10. The ’Sharks won everything else, including all the relay events.
The ’Sharks travel to Summerlin on July 13; then head for the Verde Valley invitational at Cottonwood, Ariz., on July 20. The season finals are set for July 27 in the ’Cuda Tank in Bullhead City.
Look for more details of the July 6 event in the July 10 print edition of the Needles Desert Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.