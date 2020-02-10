TRI-STATE — “Secure outdoor objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle,” warns the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.
The service has issued a wind advisory for local areas of the Colorado River Valley and adjacent desert areas between Vidal Junction and Fort Mohave. Northeast winds to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are expected. The advisory continues, so far, through 11 a.m. PST Feb. 11.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the service warned. High winds and large waves on lakes cause special problems for boaters and may swamp or overturn small craft.
