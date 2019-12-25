NEEDLES — In the interests of transparency Needles City Council will cut the timing thin as glass to replace Clayton Hazlewood, who has resigned his seat.
The term expires in November of 2020.
Hazlewood submitted a letter of resignation Dec. 10. That meeting was adjourned to Dec. 17 due to lack of a quorum. His letter was accepted by council in that Dec. 17 meeting. The council has 30 days from that action to appoint a replacement or declare that a special election will be held, a prospect City Manager Rick Daniels told the council would cost in the neighborhood of $20,000.
The council voted to advertise the vacancy, accept letters of interest, then conduct interviews and appoint during their regular meeting of Jan. 14, just short of the deadline.
Councilor Zachery Longacre advocated appointing former Councilor Louise Evans during the Dec. 17 meeting. She was the next-highest vote getter in the last election. Running for reelection, Evans lost to Longacre by, he said, five votes. There is precedent for using the next highest vote total to select a replacement councilor.
Councilor Shawn Gudmundson agreed there is precedent, saying that’s how he regained a seat on the council.
He advised that Evans has submitted a letter of interest, but urged that, in the interests of transparency, the city accept letters of interest from other potential candidates and interview those applicants.
Phrasing the process as a motion, he was able to persuade the rest of the council to vote unanimously in support.
Letters of interest can be submitted prior to Jan. 7 to: City Clerk, 817 Third St., Needles, CA 92363 or email djones@cityofneedles.com.
Applicants must be registered voters within the city of Needles.
The city attorney advised the single-night interview and appointment strategy would be acceptable, but warned if that didn’t work out council would have to call an emergency meeting as the 30-day deadline must be met.
City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. Pacific, at 1111 Bailey Ave.
