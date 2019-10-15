NEEDLES — Apply by 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, for service on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees for Area 2: Needles.
Applications are available on the district website: www.needlesusd.org; or can be picked up weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the district support center, 1900 Erin Dr. in Needles. Applicants must be voting-age residents of the city of Needles.
Interviews precede appointment Tuesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 5 p.m. in the same location.
