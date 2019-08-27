NEEDLES — The board of trustees of the Needles Unified School District hopes to appoint a new member to represent Area 2 - Needles, during their meeting of Sept. 17.
Applications can be had at the District Support Office at 1900 Erin Dr. and must be returned by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. The Area 2 seat became open with the resignation of Trustee John Paul Lusk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.