NEEDLES — Since the end of her freshman year at Needles High School, Lauren Hartter has set her sights on achieving the honor of class valedictorian.
“I remember the day that I realized this was something I wanted to achieve,” said Hartter. “That day I asked Mrs. (Kimberly) Breaux about it and this began this crazy journey to the top rank. As for why, I wanted this title as a statement for kids that grow up in a similar situation as me: If I could accomplish my goal, then they can accomplish theirs.”
Hartter currently has a 4.33 grade-point average, but it hasn’t been easy.
“The absolute hardest part of keeping my grades up has been juggling different activities with my academics,” she said. “I learned it is a necessity to be able to time manage.”
For Hartter to keep her grades up, she has gathered inspiration from her aunt and her sister.
“I look at my sister and I want nothing more than to show her you can break stereotypes and be yourself, regardless of your background,” said Hartter. “As for my aunt, she is my No. 1 supporter and my mentor. She can work a full-time job and still make time to come to my games and other extracurricular activities while living 45 minutes away. She really is my superhero.”
Hartter is one of the many high school students and seniors who have to finish their high school careers at home because of the pandemic that the world is going through.
“Working from home is extremely difficult for me as home is usually the place where I unwind. I normally am the type of kid to do all my work at school just so I don’t have to do homework,” said Hartter. “One thing that has really helped me since there is no physical classroom, is breaking all my assignments down into digestible pieces. It helps that light going so I don’t burn out.”
Once Hartter is out of high school her current plan is to attend Southern Utah University with a major in mathematics.
Although this is subject to change.
“I am an ever-developing person and hate putting myself in a box,” said Hartter. “My career goals hold the same idea. I have many things I want to do in my life but as for right now, the first checkbox is a job in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) field. Possibly as a teacher or accountant.”
Hartter has some suggestions for incoming freshmen or those who want to achieve the honor of valedictorian.
“Do not stress over it,” she emphasized. “I spent a majority of my time in high school worried about a little medal. The honor is amazing but something to keep in mind is that high school is such a unique time in your life and it’s there to make you learn and grow as a person
“Of course you should keep your grades up and work hard. But don’t forget to go out on a Saturday night with your friends and make memories. You never know if it will be cut short.”
The usual 2019-20 school year is proof of that.
And Hartter is proof that goals are within reach if you remain committed.
“Everyone has goals or achievements they want to succeed in,” she said. “And no matter what yours may be, just go for it. Don’t be afraid to be different than your peers. Whether your goal is to be a welder, mechanic or valedictorian; do something you find meaningful to do. Otherwise, you’re just wasting your own time.
“Lastly, don’t worry about knowing what you find meaningful in this world. If I must be honest, I’m still not sure. The point is to have some idea and find out the rest on the way.”
