NEEDLES — Needles High School Athletic Director Bill Darrow started the NHS Fall Sports Awards Banquet by thanking everybody who helped and volunteered during the fall sports season.
Darrow introduced Lindsey Payson, coach of the NHS Cheerleaders.
“We start in May and this is kinda like our midterm because we go through the basketball season, but they’ve worked hard,” said Payson.
Payson said three cheerleaders earned NIAA 2A South Academic All league (3.5 grade point average) honors. They were Avery Harris, Reese Payson and Cali Zahnter, who achieved NIAA 2A All-State honors as well (4.0 GPA).
Katie Keller, NHS Mustangs Cross Country team head coach, said that this year was full of hard work and it was an outstanding year.
“Running is a sport that requires an incredible amount of willpower because it’s just yourself and the course,” said Keller. “All of our runners earned best times this year.”
Academic All-League awards went to Collin Leivas, Lucas McCann, Lauren Hartter and Imperia Phillips. Academic All-State went to Levias and Hartter.
Those who received their varsity letter were Ryan Stahl, Nolan Weiss, Andrew Williams, Raina Baney, Carissa Collier and Mildred Necochea.
“I would like to recognize our 2019 cross country girls team, who qualified as a team for state, which is a huge accomplishment,” said Keller. “We also had an individual solo male runner who qualified for state and that was Collin Leivas.”
The Most Dedicated male and female runner awards went to Phillips and McCann.
The Most Inspirational Runner Award went to Hartter.
Male and female Most Valuable Runner awards went to Leivas and Collier.
The NHS Lady ’Stangs volleyball team started by recognizing the junior varsity team for having a good season.
Academic All-League awards went to Destiny Cleland, Riley Breaux, Ally Pletcher, Kobrea Phillips, Julianna Ortiz, Isabel Zuniga and Savannah Hazlewood. All-State Academic awards went to Hazlewood, Zuniga, Ortiz, Phillips and Pletcher.
The All-League Second Team Award went to Breaux.
Those who received their varsity letter were Rylee Chavez and Kaiya Ponce.
The NHS Mustangs junior varsity team was recognized for their season.
Matt Fromelt, NHS Mustangs varsity football coach thanked the coaches and their families, administration and volunteers who helped during the season.
“I told the team that this year we were road dogs because as a team we traveled about 2,880 miles,” said Fromelt. “We experienced a lot of different weather; from playing in a game that was 112 degrees to a game we played in Ely, Nev., that was 18 degrees at the end of the game.”
Those who received their varsity letters were Anthony Franko, Christian Fuller, Trentin Henderson, Cesar Rabanales, Adrian Savedra, Josh Schaffer, Ira Stone, Jason Venegar-Scott and Jeremiah Young.
Academic All-League awards went to Parker Wagstaff, Nathan Parker, Gabriel Belt and Jacob Chavez. The Academic All-State award went to Parker and Belt.
All-League Offensive First Team awards went to Phillip Cochran, offensive lineman; Tyler White, running back and Parker, quarterback.
All-League Second Team offense awards went to Desmond Martinez, offensive line; Jacob Chavez, offensive line; Wyatt Oldewurtle, running back; Orion Evans, tight end; Dawsen Yeager, wide receiver; and Ivan Stone, wide receiver.
All-League Defensive First Team awards went to Cochran, defensive line; Yeager, linebacker. All-League Defensive Second Team awards went to Venegar-Scott, linebacker; Ira Stone, linebacker; Ivan Stone, linebacker; Martinez, defensive line. Honorable Mention for defense went to Cody Scott and Coy Cameron.
The All-League First Team Special Teams Award went to Tyler White for kick returner.
The All-State Offensive First Team awards went to Cochran and White.
The All-State Defensive First Team awards went to Cochran and Yeager.
The All-State Special Teams Award went to White and the All-State Offensive Second Team Award went to Parker.
The Offensive Player of the Year Award went to Parker.
The Defensive Player of the Year Award went to Yeager.
The Most Improved Player Award went to Evans.
The Mustangs Award went to Cody Scott.
