Needles High School holds its awards banquet at BPO Elks Lodge 1608 on Dec. 5 to recognize all the student-athletes who participated in fall sports. Pictured are those who won All-State or All-League awards during the fall sports banquet. From left to right front to back are Julianna Ortiz, Savannah Hazlewood, Kaya Ponce, Reese Payson, Lauren Hartter, Collin Leivas, Ally Pletcher, Riley Breaux, Raina Baney, Tyler White, Jason Venegar-Scott, Kobrea Phillips, Imperia Phillips, Gabriel Belt, Ira Stone, Coy Cameron, Jacob Chavez, Nathan Parker and Lucas McCann.