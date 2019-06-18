NEEDLES — The Sandsharks swim team won second place out of six teams at the 2019 Sedona Splash held June 15 and 16 in Arizona’s famous red rock country.
Results were reported Tuesday evening.
The Cottonwood Clippers won the meet with 5,126 points. The ’Sharks swam away with 3,539.5. Sedona garnered 1,781.5 for third place. The Payson Pikes scored 1,048; the Flagstaff Snow Sharks 1,000; the Prescott Valley Barracudas 88.
The Clippers and the ’Sharks finished one and two in both girls and boys events. The Lady Clippers scored 3,043.5 to Needles’ 2,143.5. Cottonwood’s boy’s earned 2,082.5 to Needles’ 1,396.
Flagstaff’s Snow Sharks finished third in the girls events; Sedona captured third in the boy’s events.
Stephanie Jones, attending the meet, reported Jorja Zirkle took first, Teagan Jones second place overall for girls age 13-14; Lincoln Jones first overall for boys 11-12; Makenna Castillo first overall for girls 11-12; and Joslyn Jones first overall for girls eight years and under.
Look for more about the meet in the June 26 print edition of the Needles Desert Star.
