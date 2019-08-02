BULLHEAD CITY — Needles Sandsharks’ six-year winning streak at the Colorado River Finals ended with a six-point loss to Bullhead City’s Barracudas in that team’s pool, measured in meters, July 27.
Bullhead claimed first place with 1,137 points; the ’Sharks scored 1,131. Swim Neptune Kingman scored 180.
Exclusive of relay events, Needles’ girls racked up 548 points in the ’Cuda Tank; the home team followed with 420. Bullhead’s boys earned 543 points to Needles’ 411. Swim Neptune scored 109.
The ’Sharks swam away with four wins in six relay contests, including a new record in the 100 meter freestyle event for boys and girls 11 and 12 years old. JD Lusk, Makenna Castillo, Tanner Pletcher and Lincoln Jones swam this year’s event in 1:02.63. The team of T. Diaz, J. Zirkle, M. Guffey and A. Harris swam the event in 1:04.68 in June of 2017.
The total number of swimmers entered for each team was not available.
Lady ’Sharks Joslyn Jones, 8; Madeline Keller, 10; Makenna Castillo, 12; and Caela Castillo, 18; won all five of their events to score 45 points each as did Teagan Dover, 6, of Bullhead City for girls six and under; and Darren Tott, 14, of Kingman for boys 13 and 14.
Filling out the ’Sharks score card, Lincoln Jones, 11, scored 39; Tice Diaz, 14, scored 35; Layton DeLeon, 5, scored 34; Lacey Goetz, 5, and Ella De La Cruz, 9, scored 33; Corbin Smith, 6, and Jase Harris, 17, scored 32; Serenity Pena, 8, and Tanner Pletcher, 12, scored 31.
