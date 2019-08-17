Needles’ Sandsharks swim team recognize swimmers who achieved the high point contributor award during the 2019 season during their annual awards banquet Aug. 7 at BPO Elks Lodge 1608: (l to r, front to back) Makenna Castillo, Lincoln Jones, Joslyn Jones, Layton DeLeon, Steven Rabanales, Lacey Goetz, Ella DeLaCruz, Ryder Pennington, Kade O’Dell, Jorja Zirkle, Jase Harris, head coach Ashley DeLeon and Ally Pletcher.