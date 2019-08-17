NEEDLES – The Sandsharks swim team held their annual awards banquet on Aug. 7 at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
’Sharks head coach and board president Ashley DeLeon began the program by recognizing the board and all those who helped during the season.
DeLeon went over some team highlights for the season:
On June 1 the ’Sharks hosted the Bullhead City Barracudas. “The final score was Sandsharks 331 - Barracudas 250, so good job Needles,” said DeLeon. “On June 8 was the Bullhead City Invitational and we took second place out of three teams this year.
“The Barracudas (scored) 1,537 points, Sandsharks 920 points and Cottonwood Clippers 325 points.”
DeLeon said that at invitationals the more swimmers a team brings the better because every place gets a point.
On June 15 and 16 the ’Sharks went to the Sedona Invitational and out of six teams, they took second place, said DeLeon. “I think we went to Sedona with 23 swimmers and Cottonwood had 123 so we might be small but we are mighty,” said DeLeon.
On June 22 the ’Sharks did something different when they swam against Bullhead. “Coach Ed called me up and said ‘Let’s try something different,’” said DeLeon. “He said to try a fun meet and at first I was hesitant because our swimmers go up there and they want to see if they can break a record or get a better time,” said DeLeon. “We swam against them four times this year so I decided to go for it.”
On July 6, the ’Sharks hosted the Summerlin Seals. The ’Sharks won with 489 points to Summerlin’s 87 points.
“The following weekend we traveled to compete in their invitational, where we did extremely well,” said DeLeon. “We placed second out of five teams. Most all of those were year-round swimmers.”
On July 20 the ’Sharks competed in the Valley Verde Invitational hosted in Cottonwood. They took third place out of seven teams.
“Our last meet of the season is what we train for all season long: the Colorado River Finals,” said DeLeon. “We fell short this year for the first time in seven years. That was a hard loss for all of us. We only lost by six points, that is one race, that is a third place at the meet. Bullhead (scored) 1,137 and we took second place with 1,131.”
Every year the ’Sharks hold the Swim-A-Rama. This year the combined distance including the family swimmers and the swim team was 12,406 laps in 24 hours, which is 107 miles. DeLeon said that besides swimming their required miles the swimmers go out and get donations for the swim team. This year Liana DeLeon earned the most donations with $787.
The ’Sharks recognized their Five O’Clock group and gave them towels with their name and the ’Sharks logo embroidered on them. Those recognized were MaKenna Castillo, Lincoln Jones, Tanner Pletcher, Teagan Lusk, Mackenzie Goetz, Teagan Jones, Alyssa Harris, Angelina Pletcher, Abbry Castillo, Jorja Zirkle, Madison Guffey, Nixie Davis, Leslie Mills, Ally Pletcher, Jase Harris, Lynsey Federico and Kade O’Dell.
The ’Sharks had a special towel made for retiring swimmer Julia Guffey
The Pup award goes to all the first year swimmers, They were Lacey Goetz, Roxie Serbaroli, Sophia Schaffer, Amy Stephenson, Jett Powell, Madik Castilo, Harvey Robbs, Liam Robbs, Corbin Smith, Chloe Beezley, Mila Rubalcaba, Selah Johnston, Ruby Medina, Kailani Blake, Zander Serbaoli, Braydon Bonnett, Derek Stephenson, Ivan Robbs, Sierra Harris, Madison Breezley, Emma Gini, Nicholas Reed and Tyler Wilson.
Next, the ’Sharks gave the bronze, silver and gold awards, which are based on the swimmer’s attitude in and out of the water, dedication to practice and devotion to the swim meets.
Earning the bronze award were Roxie Serbaoli, Leah Smith, Jett Powell, Harvey Robbs, Liam Robbs, Chloe Breezley, Alexa Wilson, Zander Serbaroli, Brayden Pletcher, Edgar Morales, Ivan Robbs, Derek Stephenson, Braya Williams, Marley Morales, Reddick Rubalcaba, Xavier Serbaroli, Haley Castillo, Sierra Harris, Chloe Fairman, Itzel Morales, Tyler Wilson, Jasmine Valdez, Madison Guffey, Kade O’Dell, Lynsey Federico, Ally Pletcher, Ethan Wunker and Jase Harris.
Those who earned the silver award were Amy Stephenson, Madik Castillo, Layton DeLeon, Selah Johnston, Ruby Medina, Braydon Bonnett, Steven Rabanales, Isabella Roden, Drake Casillo, Ryder Pennington, Logan Shutts, Liana DeLeon, Dalila Goetz, Breesen Hendersen, Aidan DeLaCruz, Sierra Harris, Esperanza Matalopez, Madison Breezley, Ashlyn O’Dell, Jayden Valdez, Nicholas Reed, Dylan Castillo, Brady Russell, John Lusk, Tegan Lusk, Mackenzie Goetz, Teagan Jones, Angelina Pletcher, Abbry Castillo and Julia Guffey.
Those who earned the gold award were: Lacey Goetz, Sophia Schaffer, Corbin Smith, Mila Rubalcaba, Amerie Garcia, Kimberlyn Blake, Serenity Peña, Joslyn Jones, Ella DeLaCruz, Micah McKay, Marie Salse, Amiah Welt, Makenna Castillo, Isabella Gomez, Emma Gini, Lincoln Jones, Judah McKay, Hannella McKay, Alyssa Harris, Jorja Zirkle, Isaac Shutts, Joshua Davis and Nixie Davis.
The Improved award went to Leah Smith, Sophia Schaffer, Jet Powell, Harvey Robbs, Liam Robbs, Kailani Blake, Alexa Wilson, Joslyn Jones, Zander Serbaroli, Brayden Pletcher, Edgar Morales, Ivan Robbs, Isabella Rodden, Braya Williams, Reddick Rubalcaba, Ryder Pennington, Logan Shutts, Xavier Serbaroli, Liana DeLeon, Dalila Goetz, Breesen Hendersen, Aidan DeLaCruz, Sierra Harris, Esperanza Matalopez, Amiah Welt, Ashlyn O’Dell, Chloe Fairman, Jayden Valdez, Dylan Castillo, Brady Russell, Lincoln Jones, Mackenzie Goetz, Teagan Jones, Alyssa Harris, Angelina Pletcher, Abbry Castillo, Jorja Zirkle, Madison Guffey, Kade O’Dell, Nixie Davis, Ally Pletcher, Julia Guffey, Ethan Wunker and Jase Harris.
The Most Improved award went to Lacey Goetz, Sophia Schaffer, Amy Stephenson, Madik Castillo, Layton DeLeon, Corbin Smith, Mila Rubalcaba, Amerie Garcia, Kimberlyn Blake, Serenity Peña, Braydon Bonnett, Derek Stephenson, Steven Rabanales, Ella DeLaCruz, Micah McKay, Makenna Castillo, Isabela Gomez, Emma Gini, Nicholas Reed, Judah McKay, Tanner Pletcher, Hannella McKay, Isaac Shutts and Josh Davis.
The Sandshark Award, better known as the Coaches Award, went to Joslyn Jones and Micah McKay.
The Aquatic Achievement award went to Hannella McKay.
The Record-Breaker and Record-Holder awards went to Lincoln Jones and Jorja Zirkle.
The Point Contributor award went to Liah Smith, Madik Castillo, Edgar Morales, Serenity Peña, Ryder Pennington, Isabella Roden, John Lusk, Isabela Gomez, Isaac Shutts, Teagan Jones, and Ethan Wunker.
High Point Contributor awards went to Layton DeLeon, Lacey Goetz, Steven Rabanales, Joslyn Jones, Drake Castillo, Ella DeLaCruz, Lincoln Jones, Makenna Castillo, Jorja Zirkle, Kade O’Dell, Jase Harris and Ally Pletcher.
The High Point Overall award went to Lincoln Jones, who finished the season with 365 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.