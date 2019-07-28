BULLHEAD CITY — Despite dominating in two-thirds of the relays and a 128 point lead by the girls, Needles Sandsharks’ six-year reign as river swimming champs came to an end July 27.
The hosting Bullhead City Barracudas claimed the Colorado River Finals crown 1,137 to 1,131.
Bullhead’s boys were credited with the win; leading Needles 543 to 411.
Swim Neptune Kingman posted 180 points in the contest, led by Darren Tott, 14, who won all nine of his events for 45 points. Bullhead’s Teagan Dover, 6, also scored 45; as did Joslyn Jones, Madeline Keller, Makenna Castillo and Caela Castillo for Needles.
Makenna Castillo teamed with JD Lusk, Tanner Pletcher and Lincoln Jones to set a new record in the 100 meter freestyle relay event for boys and girls 11 and 12 years old.
Read more details of the annual Colorado River Finals swim competition in the July 31 print edition of the Needles Desert Star.
