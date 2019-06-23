NEEDLES — With relay events mixing ages six through 18 where swimmers plowed through the water feet first, or wore an oversized T-shirt that they had to get out of the pool and hand to the next swimmer, the Sandsharks’ visit to the ’Cuda Tank in Bullhead City June 22 was more about fun then serious competition.
Individual events for all age groups were limited to 25 meters.
The Barracudas claimed the highest points total at the end of the day with 360, mostly due to their boys who outswam the Sandsharks 159 to 93. The Lady ’Cudas scored 127, the Lady ’Sharks 125.
Joslyn Jones, 8, swept her events for a score of 20; Needles’ Serenity Pena finished second with nine. Lincoln Jones, 11, tied Bullhead’s Kingzten Bristol, also 11, at 14 points each. Kade O’Dell, 14, and Jase Harris, 17, finished one and two in the boy’s 13 through 18 class.
Ella DeLacruz, age nine, won a hotly-contested class with 11 points.
Look for more about the ’Sharks’ trip to Sedona in the June 26 print edition of the Needles Desert Star; additional details of the Bullhead City meet in the July 3 edition.
The ’Sharks hold their annual fundraiser, the 24-hour marathon Swim-a-Rama, June 28 and 29. Contact your favorite swimmer to make a pledge for distance completed.
The Sandsharks host Summerlin at the Needles Aquatic Center on Saturday, July 6. Competition starts at 8 a.m.
