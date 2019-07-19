NEEDLES — Winning a swim meet as a visiting team is widely known to be a difficult proposition. Needles’ Sandsharks came very close at the Summerlin Seals’ meet held in Las Vegas July 13.
Needles’ 57 swimmers trailed their hosts’ 95 by 47 and a half points in a meet with 213 competitors. All but the ’Sharks came from the Las Vegas area: The Life Time Nevada Swim Team bringing 41 swimmers, the Las Vegas Swim Club 40 and the Blue Diamonds 28.
The Seals brought 21 students to the Needles Aquatic Center a week earlier.
Summerlin was credited with a combined team score of 652.5 points. Needles scored 605. The Las Vegas Swim Club scored 372.5; Life Time Nevada Swim Team 314; and the Blue Diamond Mustangs 235.
Summerlin’s girls led the competition with 363.5 points; Needles followed with 294. Needles’ boys led with 234 points, Summerlin followed with 225.
The ’Sharks also won four of the six relay events, finishing second in the other two. In a mixed 200 yard free style relay for ages 10 and under the Seals beat the ’Sharks by 40 hundredths of a second.
Scores were recorded for three events for each Sandshark.
Jase Harris, 17, won the boys’ 100 yard free style event, 50 yard breast stroke and free style for a perfect 30 points.
Ally Pletcher, 17, won the girls’ 50 yard breast stroke and 100 yard individual medley, taking second in the 50 yard butterfly for 28 points.
Tanner Pletcher, 12, won the boys’ 50 yard free style and breast stroke, and took second in the 100 free style for 28 points.
Lincoln Jones, 11, won the 50 yard butterfly and back and captured second in the 50 free for 28 points.
Ella De La Cruz, 9, won the girls’ 50 ’fly and free and took second in the 100 IM for 28 points.
Steven Rabanales, 8, won the 25 yard ’fly and free, taking third in the 25 back stroke, capturing 25 points for the Sandsharks.
The ’Sharks travel to Cottonwood, Ariz., for the Verde Valley Invitational on July 20.
This year’s Colorado River Finals will begin at 8 a.m. in Bullhead City on July 27.
