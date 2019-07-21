NEEDLES — The Sandsharks swim team captured third at the Verde Valley Invitational in Cottonwood, Ariz., July 20.
The seven-team invitational was won, predictably, by the hosting Cottonwood Clippers. Bullhead City’s Barracudas took second; the Sedona Swim Team fourth; Flagstaff Snow Sharks fifth; Payson Pikes sixth; Prescott Valley Swim Team seventh. With the exception of Sedona and Flagstaff, final placement followed number of swimmers competing. Sedona brought 13 swimmers and scored 145, exclusive of relays; Flagstaff brought 14 and scored 123.5.
The Clippers’ 101 swimmers racked up 973 points. Bullhead’s 43 scored 732; Needles’ 34 scored 599.
Cottonwood’s girls scored 344, boys scored 345 in individual competition to top the field for both. The ’Sharks girls were second with 306; the ’Cudas third with 244.5.
The ’Cudas boys were second with 309.5; Needles was third with 143.
Look for more details of the meet in the July 24 print edition of the Needles Desert Star.
