NEEDLES — The Sandsharks swim team captured third in the Verde Valley Invitational meet held in Cottonwood, Ariz., July 20.
As usual, home team numbers proved insurmountable in the meet.
With the exception of Sedona and Flagstaff, final placement followed number of swimmers competing.
The hosting Cottonwood Clippers fielded 101 swimmers who swam 346 events, entering 32 in the relays. They won the meet with a combined team score of 973.
The second-place Bullhead City Barracudas took 43 swimmers for 172 entries, 18 relays, scoring 732.
Needles’ Sandsharks brought 34 swimmers, had 136 entries with 20 relays and scored 599 for third place.
The Sedona Swim Team made the 20 mile hop to Cottonwood with 13 swimmers. They swam in 44 events, five relays, and captured fourth place with 145 points.
Flagstaff’s 14 Snow Sharks entered 54 times, six relays and scored 123.5 for fifth place.
Payson’s nine Pikes scored 88.5 on 36 entries for sixth place; the Prescott Valley Swim Team brought seven swimmers for 26 entries and scored 69 for seventh. Neither competed in the relays.
Cottonwood’s girls scored 344, boys scored 345 in individual competition to top the field for both. The ’Sharks girls were second with 306; the ’Cudas third with 244.5.
The ’Cudas boys were second with 309.5; Needles was third with 143.
Needles won three of the 12 relays: The 200 yard medley for boys and girls ages 11 and 12; the mixed 200 yard medley relay; and the 200 yard freestyle relay for boys and girls ages 11 and 12.
In individual competition, the Sandsharks’ Caela Castillo, 18, Ella De La Cruz, 9, and Joslyn Jones, 8, won all four of their events to put 36 points each on the board for Needles.
Makenna Castillo, 12, won three and placed second once for 34 points.
Lincoln Jones, 12 and Layton DeLeon, 5, won two and took two seconds for 32 points each.
Miss Freedom Lacey Goetz, 5, took one win and three seconds for 30 points.
Isabella Roden, 9, took three seconds and a third for 27 points.
Madik Castillo, 5, finished second twice and third twice for 26 points.
Jorja Zirkle, 14, took two seconds, a third and a fourth to add 25 points for the Sandsharks.
The Colorado River Finals begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in the ’Cuda Tank in Bullhead City.
