NEEDLES — On Saturday afternoon the Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reported the arrest of a father for the murder of his 3-month-old daughter.
Details of the incident are under copyright restrictions by a third-party system with which the county department has an agreement and can be accessed via the sheriff’s Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/CORiverStation.
As always, anyone with information may contact the CRS at 760-326-9200. Anonymous callers can reach the We-Tip-Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or via internet at www.wetip.com.
For all emergencies dial 9-1-1. To report a crime not in progress or to request a deputy call the sheriff’s dispatch center at 760-956-5001.
