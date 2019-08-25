CAMP PENDLETON — The Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department once again sponsored four local youngsters to be challenged, educated and helped to learn self-confidence and responsibility for actions in the Marine Corps boot camp for students: the Devil Pups Youth Program for America at Camp Pendleton.
For 2019, Annabella Marmolejo, Jasmine Valdez, Andrew Williams and Cody Scott represented the Colorado River Station in the multi-day program that brings hundreds of teenagers each year to the southern California Marine Corps base with the towering ‘Ole Smokey’ mountain.
“The physically demanding leadership camp instills teamwork, discipline and education,” observed Captain Ross Tarangle, Colorado River Station Commander.
The Marine Corps’ vision for the camp? “To have a powerful, positive impact on the quality of life of young men and women in the community, by educating and training them in their citizenship, moral and ethical responsibilities as they grow into adulthood.”
Visit http://devilpups.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.