NEEDLES — Local residents without transportation will once again have an opportunity to stock their kitchens with fresh meat, produce and more when a pilot program to shuttle shoppers to Mohave Valley stores begins.
An agreement with McDonald Transit Associates Inc. to extend operation of Dial-a-Ride and Dial-a-Ride Medical services approved by Needles City Council June 11 includes the anticipated shuttle service. The account provided here is part of 20-plus pages of the MTA agreement set forth in documentation accompanying the council’s June 11 agenda.
The first shuttle trip is expected to be July 10. A public hearing setting fares for the service is to be held the day before during the regular meeting of the Needles City Council. Public sessions begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. Current thinking is $9 a trip for every rider regardless of age or any physical challenges.
The program is being funded through the San Bernardino County Transit Authority; no city general fund dollars are planned to be spent. The pilot program is projected to cost $28,500; included in the 2019-20 Dial-a-Ride Medical Transport budget.
Initially, the service is to be offered each Wednesdays. Either a Dial-a-Ride vehicle which can accommodate four ambulatory riders and one in a wheelchair or a Needles Area Transit vehicle that can take eight and one wheelchair, will make the trip.
The shuttle will leave the west parking lot of El Garces along Front Street at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time and stop at the Walmart Supercenter, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS pharmacy locations in Mohave Valley. The shuttle will leave Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m., arriving back in Needles at approximately 12:30 p.m. Arrangements can be made to deliver residents to their Needles homes instead of the El Garces departure point, however, riders will have to make their own arrangements to get their purchases from the bus to the kitchen. Drivers will assist the elderly or physically challenged to remove items from the vehicle but won’t have time for anything more.
Those wanting to ride must reserve a seat in advance by calling the Needles Regional Senior Center (the general use phone number is 760-326-4789; the documentation did not specify a number) between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be prepared to give the dispatcher a name, phone number, whether a wheelchair or service animal is required, number of riders in the party, destination and preferred date. Riders must pay the round-trip fare at the senior center on the corner of Bailey Avenue and Lilyhill Drive by 11 a.m. the day before the shuttle departs Needles. There will be no refunds for those who don’t show up to ride. Reservations will be taken on a first-come first-served basis. A call-back log will be kept to allow contacting prospective riders if advance cancellations open seats.
The service will not be offered on holidays.
