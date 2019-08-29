NEEDLES — Donations have begun arriving for a traditional silent auction at the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce after an appeal by chamber board member Pam Blake (see Desert Star edition of Aug. 21).
There’s plenty of room for more.
One of the offerings this year is a Needles Mustangs theme afghan hand made by Eileen Hartwick, owner of Needles’ Big O Tires and NAPA Auto Parts. Blake reported the silent auction is the primary fundraiser at the event, to be held this year on Saturday, Oct. 5, in The Red Barn at The Palms River Resort. Tickets for the event are available for $80 each guest if purchased by Sept. 6; $100 per guest if purchased by the final deadline of Sept. 15.
Donations for the silent auction should be made by the following day.
While the auction is the big fundraiser, the focus of the dinner is to recognize the efforts of folks who have stepped up to better the community. Community members may nominate by Sept. 15 for the Business, Citizen, Educator and Volunteer of the Year awards to be presented during the dinner.
The Citizen of the Year award goes to an individual who has contributed time, money, resources or work to the betterment of the community, setting an example and achieving respect for their efforts.
Business of the Year provides recognition of a much-needed service in the area, making outstanding contributions to the community and setting an example for other businesses.
The top achiever in the Volunteer of the Year category shows extraordinary passion and commitment to the cause(s) they champion.
The Educator of the Year award is presented to a person who is an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled educator who plays an active and useful role in the community as well as in the school.
The entertainment highlight of this year’s dinner is the Needles Dances with the Stars contest, where local celebrity dancers are paired with students from the Dance Trax 51 troupe. Rehearsals are being conducted now; a method for calculating the winners and how those attending will help determine that outcome is to be explored in future coverage.
To reserve tickets and make menu selections, nominate for an award or donate to the silent auction contact the chamber at 119 F St., P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays for reservations. Send email to info@needleschamber.com.
The Palms River Resort, is the official sponsor of the event. River Front Cafe is the official beverage sponsor and will offer a no-host bar. The Two Foodinis will prepare menu choices of prime rib, herb crusted salmon or roast chicken. Reservations and menu selections must be made by Sept. 15.
