Sign up for Little League
NEEDLES — Boys and girls ages four to 13 from Needles and Topock can sign up for Needles Little League.
Registration sessions will be held Jan. 21 and 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. PST at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Bring the player’s birth certificate and three proofs of residency. Sponsors are available. Adult volunteers are needed.
Divisions include T-ball, coach pitch, minors and majors; the latter two will require tryouts at a date and time to be announced. The season starts in March.
Sign up for youth golf lessons at river’s Edge
NEEDLES — A Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for young players at 9 a.m. PST on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Jan. 18 at River’s Edge Golf Course.
For ages six through 17, the academy will teach all aspects of the game including the techniques of play, rules and course etiquette.
The program continues through February and probably into March. It costs $25 total for as many of the sessions as players wish to attend. Begin at any time. Players should bring clubs if they have them; balls and tees are provided. Tennis shoes are fine. Lessons will be given by Tom Russell, golf pro.
River’s Edge Golf Course is off River Road at 144 Marina Dr. in Needles. Call 760-326-3931.
Free adult golf lessons offered
NEEDLES — Free adult golf lessons begin Jan. 18 at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Lessons are offered Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. PST, right after the Needles Youth Golf Academy. Start anytime; lessons continue through February and possibly March.
River’s Edge Golf Course is off River Road at 144 Marina Dr. in Needles. Call 760-326-3931.
Boater card required for ages 35 and under
NEEDLES — As of Jan. 1, 2020, California boaters 35 years of age and under must have a state Boater Card to operate a water craft. Visit californiaboatercard.com to get one. The California Boater Card shows that its holder has successfully taken and passed a boater safety education examination approved by the state and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
The legal requirement is being phased in with a jump in age each year. That age requirement reaches 40 in 2021; 45 in 2022; 50 in 2023 and 60 in 2024. As of Jan. 1, 2025, all Californians regardless of age must have a card to operate a water craft.
Once issued, the card remains valid for the operator’s lifetime. The card is issued by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways.
