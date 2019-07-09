Needles’ student athletes get free exams July 26
NEEDLES — Free physical examinations for young athletes of the Needles Unified School District will once again be offered at Colorado River Medical Center.
This year’s free sports physicals will be given on Friday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to noon at the center, 1401 Bailey Ave. in Needles.
Aquatic center open
NEEDLES — The aquatic center along J Street is open through Aug. 1, with exercise and lap swimming through September. Call 760-326-3866. The Monday through Thursday schedule:
6:30 to 8 a.m. - Lap swimming.
8 to 9:15 a.m. - Morning exercise.
9 to 10 a.m. - Staff inservice.
10 to 10:30 a.m. - Group swimming lessons.
10:30 to 11 a.m. - Private swimming lessons.
11 to 11:30 a.m. - Group swimming lessons.
11:30 a.m. to noon - Private swimming lessons.
Noon to 4 p.m. - Open swimming.
4 to 6:30 p.m. - Practice sessions for the Sandsharks swim team.
7 to 9 p.m. - Open swimming.
9 to 10 p.m. - Lap swimming.
Daytime admission rates are $2.50; ages three and under free. Nighttime admission, after Sandsharks practice, is $1.75 for adults, $1.25 for children. The daily rate for exercise and lap swimming is $1.50. Discounted passes are available. Life jackets and mats are available to rent.
Five appointed to BLM’s Desert Advisory Council
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management has appointed five members to the California Desert District citizen-based Desert Advisory Council, which advises the agency on public land management issues for more than 10 million acres of southern California desert. They include:
• James Kenney, archaeological interests
• James Bagley, public-at-large
• Samuel P. Whitehead, public-at-large
• Daniel Taylor, developed outdoor recreation interests
• Edward S. Stovin, off-highway-vehicle users
For more information on becoming involved in the California Desert District Advisory Council, visit https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/rac/california/california-desert-district.
Aquatics center available for private rentals
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center is available for private rentals Fridays through Sundays after 6 p.m. Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866 to make reservations.
Rentals cost $75 per hour. Groups renting the center must provide proof of insurance or purchase insurance from the city of Needles for an additional minimal charge of $207.50.
Throw a party at the Needles Aquatic Center
NEEDLES — Pool parties are catered for $90 at the Needles Aquatic Center.
The parties include up to four hours of swimming for 14 children and two adults plus two large pizzas, a quarter sheet cake, two gallons of lemonade; plus cups, plates, forks and napkins.
Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866 to make reservations.
Swimming lessons offered at Needles Aquatic Center
NEEDLES — Sign up for swim classes at the Needles Aquatic Center along J Street. Group rates are $28 for eight half-hour sessions Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Private rates are $10 each for a half-hour lesson with a four lesson minimum. Arrange dates and times with the instructor.
Group sessions will be held:
July 15 - 25 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 760-326-3866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.