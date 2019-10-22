Play youth basketball
NEEDLES — Girls and boys in grades three through eight sign up for the Needles Recreation Department Youth Basketball program through Nov. 19.
Register at the city recreation center, 1705 J St. behind the aquatic center. Cost is $45 for residents, $50 for non; sibling discounts are available.
Skills & Drills will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19:
• C Division for players born in 2010, 2011 or 2009 and in a grade no higher than fourth — girls from 6 to 6:30 p.m. PST; boys from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
• B Division for players born in 2008, 2009 or 2007 and in a grade no higher than sixth — girls from 7 to 7:30, boys from 7:30 to 8 p.m.
• A Division, a girls and boys combination league for players born in 2006, 2007 or in 2005 and in a grade no higher than eighth — 8 to 8:30 p.m.
All players should arrive at least 15 minutes early to register and receive a player number. Late registrations will be accepted up until drill times. Any parent interested in volunteering as a coach may inquire at the rec center. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814 with any questions.
Volleyball match rescheduled for Oct. 28
NEEDLES — Originally scheduled for Oct. 15, the final home game of the season for the Lady ’Stangs volleyball teams is now to be held on Monday, Oct. 28.
The Laughlin Lady Cougars visit The Corral. Junior varsity is scheduled to begin at 3 and 4 p.m.; varsity at 5 and 6 p.m.
Traditional ceremonies honoring senior players and their families are to be held between the JV and varsity matches; somewhere around 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.