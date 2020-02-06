Try out for Little League February 8
NEEDLES — Try out for Needles Little League Baseball on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Ed Parry Park along River Street.
There is plenty of room for more players; late registration will be accepted that day as well. The Needles association offers financial assistance if needed.
Eight year old players try out at 9 a.m. PST.
Nine year old players try out at 10 p.m.
10 year old players try out at 11 a.m.
Players 11 and 12 years old try out at noon.
The Little League season begins in March.
Join Mustang Cheer Mini Camp Saturday
NEEDLES — Aspiring cheerleaders ages four through 12 can join a Mini Camp hosted by Mustang Cheer on Saturday, Feb. 8, in The Corral: the home gymnasium of the Mustangs at Needles High School. Cheerleaders will be selling tickets.
The event continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $30.
A cheer shirt and lunch will be provided.
Try out for softball
NEEDLES — Girls age seven to 14 years register and try out for Colorado River Area Girls Softball on Wednesday, Feb. 12, during skills and drills on Franz Flowers and Nikki Bunch Fields at J Street and Bailey Ave. Late registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and costs $60. Tryout times are:
Ages seven and eight, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on the lower field.
Ages nine and 10, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on the lower field.
Ages 11 and 12, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on the upper field.
Ages 13 and 14, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on the upper field.
Players should arrive 15 minutes before their tryout time.
League age is determined by the player’s age on May 31, 2020. Bring birth certificate to register. Fees include a team shirt and matching socks.
Players must supply their own softball pants and shoes; cleats are recommended but not required.
Call Ashley DeLeon at 702-672-0039.
CRAGS is a member of National Softball Association fast-pitch softball.
Sign up for poker run
NEEDLES — Registration is now being accepted through the Needles Chamber of Commerce for the inaugural Colorado River Medical Center Needles River Rat Off-Road Poker Run.
Off-road vehicles of all types are welcomed March 14 to the 35-mile course running from Jack Smith Park to Park Moabi and back.
Visit the chamber Facebook page, or follow the event itself on Instagram at @riverratpokerrun. For sponsorship inquiries, email info@needleschamber.com or call 760-326-2050.
Visit the chamber office Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST at 119 F St. in Needles.
Youngsters learn to golf
NEEDLES — A Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for young players at 9 a.m. PST on Saturdays and Sundays until March 15 at River’s Edge Golf Course, 144 Marina Dr.
For ages six through 17, cost is $25 total for as many sessions as players wish to attend. Sign ups are ongoing; players may come to as many classes as they can. Players should bring clubs if they have them; balls and tees are provided. Tennis shoes are fine. Lessons will be given by Tom Russell, golf pro.
The academy will teach all aspects of the game including the techniques of play, rules and course etiquette. Call 760-326-3931.
Free adult golf lessons offered
NEEDLES — Free adult golf lessons are offered Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Start any time. Lessons continue until March 15. Call Tom Russell, golf pro, at 760-326-3931 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.